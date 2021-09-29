Meme (MEME) Price Hits $388.17 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $388.17 or 0.00915434 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $785,585.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007454 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

