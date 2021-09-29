MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.06). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

