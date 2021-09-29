MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.
Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.
In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEDNAX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,670,000.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
