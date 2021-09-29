MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEDNAX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,670,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

