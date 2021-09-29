Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 84.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after acquiring an additional 663,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,842. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

