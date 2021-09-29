mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.29

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.29 and traded as low as C$6.54. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 66,571 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.25.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

