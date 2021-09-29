Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Maximus posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the second quarter worth $506,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

