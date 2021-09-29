Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.73% from the stock’s current price.

CRXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

