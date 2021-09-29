Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX stock opened at C$5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$819.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.58. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

