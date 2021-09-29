Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.