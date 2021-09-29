Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein the company is planning to operate four drilling rigs throughout the remainder of 2021. It has a plan of turning 49 gross operated wells to sales this year. The company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. Notably, Matador has strong cost-control initiatives, which is expected to boost its bottom line. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. Its cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.41.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

