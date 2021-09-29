Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,157,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,360 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Mastercard worth $2,248,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.83 on Wednesday, reaching $355.01. 116,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.43. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

