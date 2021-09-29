Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.56. 26,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,691,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $281,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

