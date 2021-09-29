Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $28,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

