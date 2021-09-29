Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 200 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $276.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.46.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

