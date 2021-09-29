Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.