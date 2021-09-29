Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

MAIN opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 671.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

