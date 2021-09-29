Madison Wealth Management Sells 156 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

