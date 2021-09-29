Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

