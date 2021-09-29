Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 330.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Envista by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 500,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 407,284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 429,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 265,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.