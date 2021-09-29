Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,108 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $677.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $695.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.03 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

