Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

