Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Kirby worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

