Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,413,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 682,342 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

NYSE THC opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

