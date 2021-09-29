Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,322 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,699,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $346.58 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.35 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.