Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.