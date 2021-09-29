Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.25. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 120,460 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

About Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

