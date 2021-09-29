Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.19

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.19 and traded as low as $19.85. Luxfer shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 65,467 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $576.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Luxfer by 14.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.