Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.44

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBC. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. Analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 127,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 182.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 89,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

