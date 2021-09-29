Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.32. 140,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,280,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Lifesci Capital cut Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,682,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $4,840,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $4,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

