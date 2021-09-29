LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0602 on Top Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $193,205.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00054518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00168517 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,563,991 coins and its circulating supply is 113,609,670 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

