Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $119.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

