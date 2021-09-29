Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $80,612.19 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $80,612.19 and approximately $35.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.67 or 0.99891097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002456 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

