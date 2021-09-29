Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $9.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.93. 2,277,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,650. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

