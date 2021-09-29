Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.51. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 470.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,858. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

