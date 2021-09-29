Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 12.3%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price traded down 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$123.23 and last traded at C$125.20. 1,097,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 729,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$142.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$103.36.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

