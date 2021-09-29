Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.72. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 8,190 shares.

The company has a market cap of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $69,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,338 shares of company stock valued at $191,667. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

