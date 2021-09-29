Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.85

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.85 and traded as high as C$24.05. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$23.52, with a volume of 8,341 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

About Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.