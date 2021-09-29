LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of LC opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 10.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

