LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.14

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,196,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

