Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,327 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Automatic Data Processing worth $593,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.92.

Shares of ADP opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.11 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

