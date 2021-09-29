Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.72% of Capital One Financial worth $495,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,045,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Shares of COF opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,073 shares of company stock worth $49,586,880 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

