Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Anthem worth $725,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem stock opened at $385.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.39 and a 200-day moving average of $378.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.56 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

