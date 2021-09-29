Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,474,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $472,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $116.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

