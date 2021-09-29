Legal & General Group Plc Buys 767,464 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,464 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $647,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.