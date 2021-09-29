Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

