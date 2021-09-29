Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 54,483 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

