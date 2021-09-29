Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $583.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 583.50 ($7.62) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.64), with a volume of 31751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 586 ($7.66).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 644.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

