Lamden Market Cap Reaches $8.54 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $215,251.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

