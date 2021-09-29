Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

