L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQUY stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

