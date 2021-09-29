L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
